Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 32,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Globalstar Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,831. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 5,080,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,722,232.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 880,621,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,544,113.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 36,387,975 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $41,118,411.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 5,080,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $7,722,232.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 880,621,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,544,113.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
