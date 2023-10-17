Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 32,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Globalstar Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,831. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 5,080,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,722,232.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 880,621,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,544,113.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 36,387,975 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $41,118,411.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 5,080,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $7,722,232.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 880,621,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,544,113.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

About Globalstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Globalstar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

