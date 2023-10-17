Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 420,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,642. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

