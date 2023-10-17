Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 152.58%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.