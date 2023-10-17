Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 20,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 567,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,236 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 1,505,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,244. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

