Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 363,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 435,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,681 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,432. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $229.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.68.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

