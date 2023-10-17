Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Up 29.6%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 29.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 135,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Grown Rogue International Trading Up 29.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

