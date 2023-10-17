GYEN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.81 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $36.81 million and $27,830.60 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

