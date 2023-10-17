Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $365,200.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

HALO traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 752,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The business had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

