Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.3 %

HWC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,160. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

