Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HLIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.