Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Harrow Health Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,195. Harrow Health has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $577.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 5,800 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Harrow Health news, Director Martin A. Makary bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 39,817 shares of company stock valued at $642,639 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $642,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 40.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

