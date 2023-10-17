Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Harrow Health Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,195. Harrow Health has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $577.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Harrow Health
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $642,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 40.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Harrow Health
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harrow Health
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.