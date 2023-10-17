Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.48

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 16728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.