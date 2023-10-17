Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Trading Down 3%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.13. 147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $460.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
