Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,279 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 141.0% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 910,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 933.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 743,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 590,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HA

Hawaiian Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 2,491,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,973. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.