Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 17,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HAYW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,291. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,250 shares of company stock valued at $933,208 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $672,458,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 100.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

