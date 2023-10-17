Head-To-Head Analysis: Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 51.2%. Mercer International pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercer International pays out -46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercer International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and Mercer International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercer International 1 5 0 0 1.83

Profitability

Mercer International has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.73%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing.

This table compares Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and Mercer International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Mercer International -1.94% -5.41% -1.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Mercer International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Mercer International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and Mercer International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A $0.40 0.71 Mercer International $2.17 billion 0.30 $247.04 million ($0.64) -15.03

Mercer International has higher revenue and earnings than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing. Mercer International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc. The company also provides containerboard products, including kraft and test linerboards for use in cartons, paper bags, file boxes, paperboards, wall papers, etc.; and corrugating liners for use in corrugated layer and septi-layer of paperboards, and honeycomb-like products. In addition, it offers white lined chipboards and environment friendly white linerboard coated products for use in graphic cartons, color card printing, and offset printing, as well as in packaging of commodities, household appliances, IT products, medicine/health care products, food products, toys, gifts, ceramic products, stationery products, beverages, etc.; toilet rolls for wiping and cleaning of hands, faces, food, etc.; and unbleached paper for use in various applications, such as baby care, menstruation, facial, sensitive skin, table, kitchen, etc. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities. In addition, the company manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber and other wood residuals. Further, it produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips, pulp logs, and sawlogs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source. The company sells its pulp to tissue, specialty paper, and printing and writing paper, and other manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

