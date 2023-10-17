Head to Head Analysis: Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) vs. Its Competitors

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) is one of 104 public companies in the “Restaurants” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pizza Pizza Royalty to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Pizza Pizza Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Pizza Pizza Royalty pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Restaurants” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 106.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pizza Pizza Royalty is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Pizza Pizza Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pizza Pizza Royalty N/A N/A N/A Pizza Pizza Royalty Competitors 7.59% -17.60% 3.73%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pizza Pizza Royalty N/A N/A 12.13 Pizza Pizza Royalty Competitors $2.33 billion $199.98 million 537.64

This table compares Pizza Pizza Royalty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pizza Pizza Royalty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pizza Pizza Royalty. Pizza Pizza Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pizza Pizza Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Pizza Pizza Royalty Competitors 857 4752 6252 112 2.47

Pizza Pizza Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.68%. As a group, “Restaurants” companies have a potential upside of 18.36%. Given Pizza Pizza Royalty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pizza Pizza Royalty is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Pizza Pizza Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pizza Pizza Royalty peers beat Pizza Pizza Royalty on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

