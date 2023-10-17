Head-To-Head Comparison: Bouygues (BOUYF) vs. Its Competitors

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) is one of 147 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bouygues to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bouygues pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Bouygues has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues’ peers have a beta of -46.84, meaning that their average stock price is 4,784% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bouygues and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 2.29% 8.60% 2.07% Bouygues Competitors 1.38% -1.98% 2.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bouygues and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 2 3 0 0 1.60 Bouygues Competitors 223 1837 4092 93 2.65

Bouygues currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.93%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 25.45%. Given Bouygues’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bouygues has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bouygues and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $46.71 billion $1.03 billion 11.78 Bouygues Competitors $5.29 billion $73.10 million 179.72

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Bouygues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bouygues peers beat Bouygues on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire TV, Ushuaïa TV and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; produces cinemas; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses and publishes boards games, as well as music production and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed network services; and Bbox Fibre, an internet box. Additionally, the company provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, facility management, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

