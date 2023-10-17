Head to Head Comparison: DatChat (DATS) and Its Peers

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) is one of 412 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DatChat to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of DatChat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of DatChat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DatChat and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A DatChat Competitors 448 3187 8267 229 2.68

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 31.32%. Given DatChat’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DatChat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares DatChat and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DatChat $7,784.00 -$12.14 million -0.40 DatChat Competitors $772.59 million -$5.57 million 278.40

DatChat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DatChat. DatChat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

DatChat has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DatChat’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DatChat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DatChat N/A -91.24% -87.15% DatChat Competitors -66.07% -48.55% -10.75%

Summary

DatChat competitors beat DatChat on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other. The company was formerly known as Yssup, Inc. and changed its name to DatChat, Inc. in September 2016. DatChat, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

