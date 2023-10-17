Head to Head Comparison: Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) versus RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Volatility & Risk

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RenaissanceRe pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scor pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 5.60% 14.22% 1.91% Scor 2.63% 9.20% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RenaissanceRe and Scor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 1 5 0 2.57 Scor 0 2 3 0 2.60

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus target price of $234.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Scor has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 847.02%. Given Scor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scor is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Scor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $7.35 billion 1.55 -$1.06 billion $8.00 27.73 Scor $20.79 billion 0.26 -$317.13 million $0.28 10.79

Scor has higher revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe. Scor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Scor on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. It also invests in and manages funds. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Scor

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.