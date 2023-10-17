Head to Head Review: Synthomer (SYHMY) versus Its Peers

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Free Report) is one of 154 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Synthomer to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synthomer and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synthomer N/A N/A 8.76 Synthomer Competitors $4.56 billion $342.87 million -2.36

Synthomer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Synthomer. Synthomer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthomer 0 2 1 0 2.33 Synthomer Competitors 991 4470 5887 114 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synthomer and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Synthomer’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synthomer has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Synthomer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthomer N/A N/A N/A Synthomer Competitors -45.40% -22.07% -3.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synthomer competitors beat Synthomer on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol. It also provides construction services comprising mortar modification, waterproofing, construction adhesives, additives for construction, asphalt and road, wire and cable, cement adhesives, assembly, HMA, glass EIFS, polyester PES roofing, decorative laminates, flooring adhesives, and technical fibre; health and protection offers medical and examination gloves, fabric-supported gloves, medical devices, personal care and food additives, hygiene adhesives, non-wovens, footwear, hygiene and wipes, and coated fabric. In addition, it provides performance materials; paper, carpet, and foam products, and energy solutions such as well cementing additives, drilling fluid additives, and battery binders. The company was formerly known as Yule Catto & Co. plc and changed its name to Synthomer plc in 2012. Synthomer plc was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

