Hermez Network Trading Up 0.2% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00015835 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $164.85 million and $10,312.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.51935991 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $29,818.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

