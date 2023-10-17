HI (HI) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $247,016.11 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014713 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,453.67 or 0.99953244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002227 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

