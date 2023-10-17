Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.24. 19,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,153. The stock has a market cap of $345.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average is $201.95. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $156.21 and a 1-year high of $311.18.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.59%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.