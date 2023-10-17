Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.24. 19,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $156.21 and a 52-week high of $311.18. The company has a market cap of $345.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

