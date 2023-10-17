HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

HUBCZ remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,309. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. HUB Cyber Security has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

