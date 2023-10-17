Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

