HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HYZON Motors Stock Performance

Shares of HYZNW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. HYZON Motors has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HYZON Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,690 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HYZON Motors were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

