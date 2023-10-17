Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 470,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

