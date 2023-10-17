Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 764,700 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

Imperial Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. Imperial Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 39.88% and a return on equity of 82.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

