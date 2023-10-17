Injective Protocol Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $649.02 million and $26.33 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.75 or 0.00027254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

