InMode Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,807 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 3,878 call options.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in InMode by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 1.0% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 1.0% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 13.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 2,711,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,271. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

