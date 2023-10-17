Innodata Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,369 put options on the company. This is an increase of 807% compared to the typical volume of 1,363 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Innodata stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 554,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,843. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $212.81 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 23,383 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $345,366.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,339,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $174,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $345,366.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,339,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,914 over the last ninety days. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

