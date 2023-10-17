InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Up 7.4%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 2,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 37,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $891.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.07.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

