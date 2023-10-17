Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Buys 28,093 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 38,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,678. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $78,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRN

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.