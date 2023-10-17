Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz bought 5,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,719.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Bryan Ganz bought 12,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 316,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,493. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.52. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BYRN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

