Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Acquires 51,850 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RMAX stock remained flat at $11.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 244,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.57 million, a PE ratio of -185.33 and a beta of 1.54. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is -1,533.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. StockNews.com lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,555,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 166,548 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

