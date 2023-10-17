Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells 11,937 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $687,332.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,070,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,649,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,063 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $761,703.53.

On Monday, September 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $519,317.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,242 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $1,020,160.02.

On Monday, August 28th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 25,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $1,576,500.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,705,473.50.

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $604,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $307,284.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 143,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

