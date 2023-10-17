Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 3,792 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

BE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 6,080,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

