Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 151,235 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $43,331.76.

On Monday, July 31st, Diane Adams sold 466 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $6,402.84.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 1,211,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,397. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.00, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

