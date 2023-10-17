Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

INSM traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,786. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.48. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,415,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 411,237 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

