Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Insmed Price Performance
INSM traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,786. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.48. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Insmed
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.
Get Our Latest Report on Insmed
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.