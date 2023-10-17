Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 611,389 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 611,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,324,000 after acquiring an additional 395,564 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 1,376,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.04.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
