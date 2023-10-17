Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 611,389 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 611,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,324,000 after acquiring an additional 395,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 1,376,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.