Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,192 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

PHT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

