Integrated Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,661 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75,058 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

SBI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 12,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,142. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

