Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 115,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGY remained flat at $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,758. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $5.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

