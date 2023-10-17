Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $133,000 Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 352,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4,240.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

