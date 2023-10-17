Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $160,000 Stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) by 261.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,242 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
DHY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,814. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.03.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
