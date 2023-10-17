Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 346.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust comprises about 0.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 145,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,729. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.