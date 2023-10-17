Integrated Capital Management Inc. Invests $173,000 in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STEW. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

STEW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

