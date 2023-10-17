Integrated Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,496 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,878,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 497,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,841 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 162,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.26 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.