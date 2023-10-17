Integrated Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,496 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,878,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 497,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,841 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 162,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.26 and a 12-month high of $90.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
